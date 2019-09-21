EDUCATION
Regine Archer, former president and current chairman emeritus of Blue Ridge Beverage Co., received the Charles Brown Award from Roanoke College. The award is given each year to a Salem resident who has made significant professional and civic impacts on the city’s quality of life.
Virginia Tech Police Chief Kevin Foust has been named associate vice president for campus safety and security.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on the following: Sam Easterling, former professor and head of the Charles Edward Via Jr. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the College of Engineering, Montague-Betts Professor Emeritus of Structural Steel Design; and Tom Brown, former dean of students.
LAW
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020:
Frith Ellerman & Davis Law Firm PC: Dan Frith and Lauren Ellerman
Lucas & Kite PLC: Christopher Kite, Richard Lucas and Jonnie Speight
In addition, Kite earned lawyer of the year honors.
MANUFACTURING
Global Metal Finishing announced the following: Tamea Franco, CEO/president, received the 2019 Achieving Excellence Award from the Vision of Faith Bible College in Roanoke, and Marsden Woddail has joined the company as chemist/WWT manager. Promotions: Ashlynn Taylor, production manager, and Jade Curtis, shipping/billing assistant.
MEDICAL
Dr. Brad Guyton has been named chief dental officer of Delta Dental of Virginia and Delta Dental of Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.