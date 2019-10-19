EDUCATION
Teresa Ann Conner has been appointed associate provost for health sciences at Radford University.
Nathaniel Bishop has been named senior associate dean for diversity, inclusion, and student vitality at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
William “Mac” Babb has been named chief and director of security of the Virginia Tech Police Department.
Donald Orth, the Thomas H. Jones Professor of Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, has received the American Fisheries Society 2019 Award for Excellence in Public Outreach.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on the following in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies: Humberto Rodríguez-Camilloni, professor of architecture; A.J. “Jack” Davis, professor of architecture and former dean of the college; and Patrick Miller, professor of landscape architecture.
FINANCIAL
Joanne Mills has been promoted to market leader at Atlantic Union Bank.
