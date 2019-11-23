EDUCATION

Kory Trott has been named the director of Virginia Tech’s Research Integrity and Consultation (RIC) Program.

FINANCIAL

Carie Kingery has joined American National Bank & Trust Co. as a commercial relationship manager in the New River Valley.

REAL ESTATE

Melissa Assaid has rejoined Long and& Foster as a sales agent in the Botetourt office.

