EDUCATION
Kory Trott has been named the director of Virginia Tech’s Research Integrity and Consultation (RIC) Program.
FINANCIAL
Carie Kingery has joined American National Bank & Trust Co. as a commercial relationship manager in the New River Valley.
REAL ESTATE
Melissa Assaid has rejoined Long and& Foster as a sales agent in the Botetourt office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.