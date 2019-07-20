EDUCATION
Rajesh Bagchi has been appointed head of the Department of Marketing in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.
LAW
Charles (Trey) Smith III, a partner at Gentry Locke, has been named president of the Ted Dalton American Inn of Court.
The Roanoke Bar Association has elected officers and directors for 2019-20: Patrick Kenney, president; Daniel Frankl, president-elect; Macel Janoschka, secretary/treasurer; Lee Osborne, past president; and Christopher Dadak, John Fishwick Jr., Adam McKelvey, Jonathan Puvak and Devon Slovensky, directors. Sarah Jessee, director, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board.
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2019 Virginia Super Lawyers list:
Anderson, Desimone & Green PC: Christopher Desimone.
Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers: Daniel Frankl and Jason Moyers.
MEDICAL
Ray Tuck, president and CEO of Tuck Chiropractic Clinic, has been elected president of the Virginia Board of Medicine.
REAL ESTATE
Keith McBride has rejoined Gwyn & Harmon, Realtors, as a Realtor.
Virginia Title Center LLC announced the following staff additions: Lee-Ellen Cox, settlement processor; Erika Kelliher, office administrator; and Heather Hancock, settlement post-closer.