EDUCATION
Bev Watford has been named the associate dean of equity and engagement for the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech.
Sylvester Johnson, assistant vice provost for the humanities and director of the Center for Humanities at Virginia Tech, has been appointed to the board of Virginia Humanities by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Ferrum College made the following position announcements for the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum: Bethany Worley, director, and Roddy Moore, director emeritus.
New River Community College has hired the following in the Student Services Division: Lori Mitchell, student success coordinator, and Alison Weston, enrollment management and transfer services coordinator.
CONSTRUCTION
Ernie Caldwell, president of G.J. Hopkins, a Branch Group subsidiary company, has been appointed to the Virginia Workforce Development Board by Gov. Ralph Northam.
FINANCIAL
Glenn Kent was promoted to financial advisor with the practice of the Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.
Frank Russell Ellett has been appointed to the board of directors of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.
Robin Stultz has been promoted to branch manager at the Peters Creek office of the Bank of Botetourt.
First Bank & Trust Co. announced the following appointments: Mark Nelson, chief executive officer, and Eric Moore, chief financial officer.
LAW
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2020:
Martin, Hopkins & Lemon PC: Stephen Lemon
Poarch Law: Christine Poarch
ORGANIZATIONS
Brynn Scozzari has joined the Roanoke Children’s Theatre as director of education.
John Phillips has been appointed president of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.
OTHER
Stefanie Brown has joined Lawrence Companies Inc. as director of recruiting and retention.
