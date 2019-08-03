EDUCATION
Bart Smith has been named director of development of institutional advancement at Ferrum College.
Mauricio “Reese” Ramos has been named director of the newly created University Ombuds Office at Virginia Tech.
Michael Friedlander, founding executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and vice president of health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech, was recently appointed to the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Advisors Council.
Professor Joe Merola of Virginia Tech’s Department of Chemistry has been named a fellow of the American Chemical Society.
FINANCIAL
Steve Hildebrand has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing at Freedom First Credit Union.
LAW
The Virginia Bar Association has named the following to the 2019 class of Life Members: John Eure, Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC; George McLean Jr., Attorney at Law; and Thomas Palmer, Woods Rogers PLC.
ORGANIZATIONS
Cheryl Cobbs has joined Feeding America Southwest Virginia as the director of the Community Solutions Center in Northwest Roanoke.
The Taubman Museum of Art announced its 2019-20 board of trustees: Leon Harris, chairman; Heywood Fralin, vice chairman; David Wine, treasurer; William Lemon, secretary; Nicholas Taubman, chairman emeritus; Jacqueline Archer, Meg Carter, Joanne Cassullo, Nicholas Conte, Tammy Finley, John Fishwick Jr., Dr. Evelyn Garcia, Kent Greenawalt, Mary Dykstra Hagmaier, Jean Hopstetter, Mitchell Kaneff, Stanard Lanford, Debbie Meade, Maury Strauss and Jenny Taubman.
OTHER
Lois James has been promoted to director of leadership development at OpX Solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Ronda Heubi has been promoted to corporate controller at Advanced Logic Industries.