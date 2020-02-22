EDUCATION

Sara Jamison has joined the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine as the director for development and alumni relations.

Keith Thompson has been appointed associate dean for academic affairs of the Virginia Tech College of Engineering.

Chen-Ching Liu, the American Electric Power Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech, is one of 87 new members elected to the National Academy of Engineering for 2020.

Don Taylor, vice provost for learning systems innovation and effectiveness and interim vice president for research and innovation at Virginia Tech, is being promoted to executive vice provost.

Vicki Hall has been appointed director of strategic and operational planning for the Division of Information Technology at Virginia Tech.

Dwayne Edwards has been named head of the Virginia Tech Department of Biological Systems Engineering, which is in both the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the College of Engineering.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors conferred the title of emeritus on the following: Fabrice Teulon, associate professor of French; Randolph Ward, professor of theater arts in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences; and Dean Bork, associate professor of landscape architecture in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.

The Macromolecules Innovation Institute, an interdisciplinary science and engineering research center at Virginia Tech, named new leadership: Christopher Williams, interim director, and Abby Whittington, director, MACR Program.

ENGINEERING

Draper Aden Associates announced the following promotions: Sri Nathella, principal, and Andrew Hemmen, associate.

GOVERNMENT

Elizabeth Lo has been appointed information technology director of Bedford County.

ORGANIZATIONS

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys announced new board leadership for 2020: Dan Karnes, chair; Robert Jeffrey Jr., vice chair; Howard Lyon, treasurer; Matthew Churchill, secretary; and Bruce Phipps, president and CEO. New directors to the board: Lisa Clause, Brian Finney, Randal Gatzke, Tiffany Jordan, Jeremy Longshore, Gloria Manns and Autumn Visser.

