EDUCATION

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on Richard Goff, associate professor of engineering education in the College of Engineering, and William Woodall, professor of statistics in the College of Science.

Lisa Lee, associate vice president in the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation and director of the Division of Scholarly Integrity and Research Compliance at Virginia Tech, was honored by the American Public Health Association’s Ethics Section with its 2019 Distinguished Career Award.

LAW

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced that Michael Hastings and Brandy Rapp have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019.

MEDICAL

Dynamic Medical LLC announced the following new hires: Aimee Halphen, general laboratory supervisor, and Loreley Seay, certifying scientist.

ORGANIZATIONS

Guy Byrd has been promoted to director of living collections at the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

OTHER

Tom Dodson has been named president of Country Cookin.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Load comments