EDUCATION
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on Richard Goff, associate professor of engineering education in the College of Engineering, and William Woodall, professor of statistics in the College of Science.
Lisa Lee, associate vice president in the Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation and director of the Division of Scholarly Integrity and Research Compliance at Virginia Tech, was honored by the American Public Health Association’s Ethics Section with its 2019 Distinguished Career Award.
LAW
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston announced that Michael Hastings and Brandy Rapp have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019.
MEDICAL
Dynamic Medical LLC announced the following new hires: Aimee Halphen, general laboratory supervisor, and Loreley Seay, certifying scientist.
ORGANIZATIONS
Guy Byrd has been promoted to director of living collections at the Science Museum of Western Virginia.
OTHER
Tom Dodson has been named president of Country Cookin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.