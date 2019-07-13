EDUCATION
Mary Potter has been named director of the Privacy and Research Data Protection Program at Virginia Tech.
Donald Hempson has been named associate vice president for international affairs at Virginia Tech.
David Wong has been named department head for large animal clinical sciences at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
Anthony Kwame Harrison, associate professor of sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, was named Edward S. Diggs Professor in Humanities by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Dini Miller, Virginia Tech entomologist, will be inducted into the Pest Management Professional Hall of Fame.
Brock Mutcheson has been named assistant dean for assessment and program evaluation at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
ENGINEERING
Doug Pinckney has joined Draper Aden Associates as a geotechnical engineer.
FINANCIAL
Jenna Sudol has been named the marketing and digital media coordinator of Farm Credit of the Virginias out of the Roanoke branch.
Laurie Hart has joined Bank of Botetourt as senior vice president — chief strategic and retail officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
DePaul Community Resources announced new members of the board of directors: Donna Littlepage, Wes Brusseau and Mark Lucas.
OTHER
McAirlaid’s Inc. announced the following promotion and two new hires: Joseph Cansler, promoted to quality manager; Eric Locklear, assistant production manager; and Dwight McKabney, sales manager.
REAL ESTATE
Darin Greear, a Long & Foster Real Estate sales associate in Blacksburg, has been named one of the nation’s top real estate agents, ranking 198 out of 1.3 million agents nationwide based on his 2018 transaction sides, according to the annual REAL Trends’ The Thousand list.
Anna Hudson has joined Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer as assistant portfolio manager in its Roanoke office.