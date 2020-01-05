EDUCATION

Helene Renard, associate professor of interior design in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

Susan Sauerwald with Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC has been named a Virginia Lawyers Weekly 2019 Unsung Legal Hero.

ORGANIZATIONS

Matthew Rosenbaum has been named finance director of Wall Residences, a statewide organization supporting individuals with disabilities.

