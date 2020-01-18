EDUCATION
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has named the following Pulte Homes Professor of Practice: Aleksandra Graff and Lindsay Lally, assistant professors of practice in the Myers-Lawson School of Construction.
The Roanoke Higher Education Authority has appointed two new employees: Jaime Miller, executive assistant, and Jeremiah McMillan, director of facility services.
Dipankar Chakravarti, professor of marketing and the founding director of the Ph.D. concentration in executive business research in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert H. Digges Professor in Entrepreneurial Studies by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
John Maher, professor and head of the Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Thomas M. Wells and Kathy Dargo Professor in Accounting and Information Systems by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Louis Beex, professor of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
FINANCIAL
Elizabeth Campbell has joined the Atlantic Union Bank West Salem branch as assistant vice president, branch manager.
Bank of Botetourt and Virginia Mountain Mortgage announced that Kimberley Davenport and Sharon Cooper have been promoted to mortgage loan officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
Abby Verdillo Hamilton has been appointed president and CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced that Irisha Jones-Goodman has joined the team as the destination experience manager and Lynne Pearo Boone has been appointed to the board of directors.
The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced the following promotions: Kim Henderson, vice president of development, and Brittany Madonna, vice president of marketing and communications.
The Southwest Virginia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America installed new officers and directors for 2020-21: Cmdr. Lee Ensley, U.S. Navy (Ret.), president; Capt. Matthew Haag, U.S. Navy (Ret.), first vice president; Col. Robert Brown, U.S. Army (Ret.), second vice president and membership; Lt. Col. Steve Jamison, U.S. Army (Ret.), secretary and personnel affairs; Brig. Gen. Scott Van Cleef, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), treasurer; Lt. Col. David Gilleran, U.S. Army (Ret.), chaplain and past president; Lt. Col. Robert Habermann, U.S. Army (Ret.), legislative affairs and awards; Lt. Col. James Flynn, U.S. Army (Ret.), Virginia Council of Chapters representative; Col. Thomas Dalzell, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), public affairs and programs; Maj. Michael Kasnick, U.S. Army Reserve (former), sergeant-at-arms; Mary Lou Summers, surviving spouse representative; Cmdr. Michael Leigh, U.S. Navy (Ret.), transition team representative; Lt. Col. Daniel Karnes, U.S. Army Reserve (Ret.), community services volunteer representative; and Capt. Richard Cocrane, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Smith Mountain Lake satellite representative. Directors: Capt. Roger Burnett, U.S. Navy (Ret.); Col. John Miller, U.S. Army (Ret.); and Capt. Larry Johnson, U.S. Army Reserve (former).
OTHER
William Farrell, dealer principal at Berglund Luxury Roanoke, is one of 49 dealer nominees for the 2020 Time Dealer of the Year award.
