EDUCATION
Ken McCrery has been named chief of staff for Virginia Tech’s Division of Information Technology.
Andrew McCoy, professor and head of the Department of Building Construction, associate director of the Myers-Lawson School of Construction and the director of the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech, has been named Yvan J. Beliveau Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Robert Gibson joined the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC as its associate director of business development for LINK: Center for Advancing Industry Partnerships.
LAW
Gentry Locke announced that Abby Broughton and Christina Hubbard have joined the firm’s Roanoke office as associates.
Woods Rogers PLC announced the following attorneys were recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2019: Erin Ashwell, Stan Barnhill, Neil Birkhoff, Victor Cardwell, Francis Casola, Susan Cook, Frank Friedman, Michael Gardner, Alton Knighton Jr., Heman Marshall III, Richard Maxwell, Thomas Palmer, Elizabeth Guilbert Perrow, Benjamin Rottenborn, Alexander Saunders, Daniel Summerlin III, King Tower, Autumn Visser, Elizabeth Burgin Waller and Thomas Winn III.
ORGANIZATIONS
Courtney Plaster has joined the Science Museum of Western Virginia as director of education.
Roanoke Valley Sister Cities has named two new executive board members at-large, Dr. Lee Learman and Dr. Ramona Kirsch, and announced Bill Bestpitch as treasurer and Bill Modica as recording secretary.
OTHER
Timothy Parker has been appointed vice president of Fortress Wood Products, a division of The Lester Group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jeffrey Dodson Jr. has been named police chief for Radford.
