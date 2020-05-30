ADVERTISING
Meg Carter has joined 5Points Creative as strategic communications consultant.
ENGINEERING
Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers announced the following appointments: Mike Woolwine, president, and Alan Downie, treasurer.
LAW
Paul “Matt” Biederman has joined the Shaheen Firm P.C. in Blacksburg as a real estate closing paralegal.
MEDIA
Shiree Carr, sales director of The Roanoker magazine, has been named as one of three rising star winners in Niche Media’s 2020 Nichee Awards.
MEDICAL
Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, has been recognized as a University of Virginia Women’s Center’s 2020 Distinguished Alumnae.
REAL ESTATE
Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors announced the following new Realtors at its Roanoke office: Tim Simmons, Sangram Singh Samra and Sofiia Melnyk.
