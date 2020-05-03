Ken Miller has been appointed vice president for finance at Virginia Tech.
Andrew Gay has rejoined Gentry Locke in its Lynchburg office, where he will work in the firm’s commercial litigation practice group.
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers list:
Frith, Anderson + Peake PC announced the following attorneys have been named to the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Phillip Anderson, John Johnson, Matthew Kelley, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Rising Stars: Samuel Bernier, Katie DeCoster, Andrew Gerrish, Macel Janoschka and Nathan Schnetzler.
Woods Rogers PLC: Stan Barnhill, Neil Birkhoff, Victor Cardwell, Francis Casola, Frank Friedman, James Jennings Jr., Richard Maxwell, Lee Osborne, Elizabeth Guilbert Perrow, King Tower and Thomas Winn. Rising Stars: Susan Cook, Michael Gardner, Patice Holland, Benjamin Rottenborn, Daniel Sarrell and Joshua Treece. In addition, Cardwell, Michael Hastings, Jennings, Mark Loftis, Tower and Winn were recognized by Chambers and Partners for their leadership and dedication in their respective practices.
Lois James, director of leadership development for OpX Solutions, was recognized as Rookie Sales Associate of the Year for the Americas Region (North, Central, and South Americas) by Leadership Management International Inc.
