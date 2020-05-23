FINANCIAL
Karen Butterworth has joined Farm Credit’s Roanoke branch as a loan processor trainee.
LAW
Risa Katz-Albert has joined Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC as an associate.
Roy Creasy has been named a 2020 Virginia Super Lawyer.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Virginia Society of CPAs announced the following at-large board members for 2020-21: Hope Cupit and John Reynolds.
