EDUCATION

Eric Grundman has been hired as senior director for enrollment and retention at Ferrum College.

LAW

John Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC has been named to the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers list.

Carrie Grundmann, member at Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC, was named to the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

OTHER

Vickie Meeks Miller has been appointed community engagement manager at Richfield Living.

Chad Baldwin has joined Lumos Networks as a business account manager to serve Lynchburg and Roanoke.

