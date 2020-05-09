Bruce Jacobson was honored as American Advertising Federation Roanoke’s 2020 Silver Medal recipient.

Ferrum College made the following announcements: Kimberly Brown has been hired as the founding chair and associate professor for the Division of Nursing, Cleive Adams has been named head football coach, Ryan Riggs has been named head men’s wrestling coach and Logan Meister has been named assistant men’s wrestling coach.

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers list:

Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Daniel Frankl, Thomas Miller and Jason Moyers.

Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC: Ronald Ayers, Lori Bentley, John Eure, Kenneth Ries and William Wallace Jr.

Sammi Rader has been named executive director of Solutions That Empower People (STEP) Inc.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

