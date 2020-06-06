EDUCATION

Tom Jennings has been named vice president for university advancement at Washington and Lee University.

Mark Widdowson has been appointed head of the Charles E. Via Jr. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech.

Farida Jalalzai has been named associate dean for global initiatives and engagement of the Virginia Tech College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.

FINANCIAL

Steve Johnson has been appointed vice president and branch manager for the First Bank & Trust Co. office in Christiansburg.

REAL ESTATE

Clay Taylor has joined the Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Roanoke office as vice president in the Capital Markets Group, specializing in multifamily and investment property.

