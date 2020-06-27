EDUCATION
Catherine Greenberg has been appointed to the Roanoke Higher Education Center’s Foundation board.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on the following: Everett Peterson, professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Linda Tegarden, associate professor of management in the Pamplin College of Business; Kent Scarratt, associate professor of large animal medicine in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine; Debra Salbador, associate professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business; Bruce Obenhaus, assistant professor and former head of reference and circulation at University Libraries; and Joseph Hunnings, former director of planning and reporting, professional development, and civil rights compliance in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Robert Gramacy, a professor in the Department of Statistics, part of the Virginia Tech College of Science, has been named a fellow of the American Statistical Association.
Christopher Kiwus has been named vice president for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities at Virginia Tech.
Brett Malone has been named president and CEO of Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center.
Anthony-Samuel LaMantia, a developmental neurobiologist and a professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, has been named the new director of the institute’s Center for Neurobiology Research.
Melinda West has been appointed interim assistant vice president for finance and university controller for the Virginia Tech Controller’s Office.
ORGANIZATIONS
Karen Brubaker Miller has joined Good Samaritan Hospice as chief strategy officer.
Renée Flowers has joined Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest as director of development.
OTHER
Robbie Caldwell has joined Priority Honda as general sales manager.
