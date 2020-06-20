EDUCATION
Orsolya Balogh, associate professor in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been named the JoAnne S. O’Brien Professor of Theriogenology by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved the following promotions, tenure and continued appointments:
n Promotion to associate professor with tenure: Cermetrius Bohannon, School of Architecture and Design; Jonathan Boreyko, mechanical engineering; Katie Carmichael, English; Thidapat (Tam) Chantem, electrical and computer engineering; John Chappell, biomedical engineering and mechanics; Cheng Chen, mining and minerals engineering; Xi Chen, industrial and systems engineering; Shengfeng Cheng, physics; Nicholas Copeland, sociology; Kristy Daniels, dairy science; Robert Davidson, accounting and information systems; Meaghan Dee, School of Visual Arts; Michael Flessner, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Ryan Gerdes, electrical and computer engineering; Carmen Gitre, history; Jacob Grohs, engineering education; Dennis Halpin, history; Steven Hankey, School of Public and International Affairs; Samantha Harden, human nutrition, foods and exercise; Shunsaku Horiuchi, physics; Michael Horning, communication; Estrella Johnson, mathematics; Leah Johnson, statistics; Young Teck Kim, sustainable biomaterials; Nathan Lau, industrial and systems engineering; Jung Eun Lee, apparel, housing and resource management; Walter Lee Jr., engineering education; Song Li, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Guoliang (Greg) Liu, chemistry; Kurt Luther, computer science; Daniel McLaughlin, forest resources and environmental conservation; Hillary Mehl, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Jennifer Munson, biomedical engineering and mechanics; Sterling Nesbitt, geosciences; Vinh Nguyen, physics; Mizuho Nita, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Besnik Pula, political science; Sharath Raghvendra, computer science; Claire Robbins, School of Education; Jason (Micah) Roos, sociology; Ashley Shew, science, technology and society; James Smyth, biological sciences; Bhuvana Srinivasan, aerospace and ocean engineering; Divya Srinivasan, industrial and systems engineering; Sarah Stein, accounting and information systems; Amanda Stewart, food science and technology; Ryan Stewart, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Laura Strawn, food science and technology; Brian Thorsett, School of Performing Arts; David Townsend, management; Abby Walker, English; Kevin Wang, aerospace and ocean engineering; Anna-Katherine Ward, management; Brandi Watkins, communication; Robin White, animal and poultry science; Heng Xiao, aerospace and ocean engineering; Haibo Zeng and Yizheng Zhu, electrical and computer engineering.
n Promotion to professor with tenure: Olivier Coutier-Delgosha, aerospace and ocean engineering.
Tenure at the currently held rank of associate professor: Ayman Karim, chemical engineering, and Christopher (Aaron) Noble, mining and minerals engineering.
n Promotion to professor: Pinhas Ben-Tzvi, mechanical engineering; Michael (Chad) Bolding, forest resources and environmental conservatio; Ralph Buehler, School of Public and International Affairs; Ivica (Ico) Bukvic, School of Performing Arts; Virgilio Centeno, electrical and computer engineering; Hsiu (Jessie) Chen-Yu, apparel, housing and resource management; Sherrie Clark-Deener, large animal clinical sciences; Zachary Easton, biological systems engineering; Sophia Economou, physics; Andrew Ellis, geography; Charlene Eska, English; Carlos Evia Puerto, communication; John Fike, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Patricia Fisher, apparel, housing and resource management; Michael Fox, pediatrics and basic science education; John Galbraith, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Michael Garvin, civil and environmental engineering; Anthony (Kwame) Harrison, sociology; Kevin Heaslip, civil and environmental engineering; Yili Hong, statistics; Bettina Koch, political science; Korine Kolivras, geography; Ling Lisic, accounting and information systems; Tananchai Lucktong, surgery; Holly Matusovich, engineering education; Kevin McGuire, forest resources and environmental conservation; Erika Meitner, English; Amanda Morris, chemistry; John Munsell, forest resources and environmental conservation; Leyla Nazhandali, electrical and computer engineering; Su Fang Ng, English; Anthony Peguero, sociology; Monica Ponder, food science and technology; Henry Quesada, sustainable biomaterials; William Rea, psychiatry and behavioral medicine; Chandan Reddy, computer science; Georg Reichard, Myers-Lawson School of Construction; Lynn Resler, geography; Steven Rideout, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Eva Schmelz, human nutrition, foods, and exercise; Cynthia Smith, human development and family science; Eric Standley, School of Visual Arts; Ioannis (Yannis) Stivachtis, political science; Jon Sweet, internal medicine; Valerie Thomas, forest resources and environmental conservation; Eli Tilevich, computer science; Benjamin Tracy and Mark Williams, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences.
n Promotion to associate professor: Joshua Adams, surgery; Chinekwu Anyanwu and Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, internal medicine; Allen Blackwood, pediatrics; Anthony Capito and Mark Feldmann, surgery; Silvia Jaimes Ocazionez and Amy Kryder, pediatrics; Sarah Parker, basic science education; Krishnaswamy Ramachandran, internal medicine; and Justin White, psychiatry and behavioral medicine.
n Promotion to advanced instructor: Hannah (Netta) Baker, Shaun Baker and Sean Conaway, English; Nathan Gildersleeve, mathematics; Jared Gragg, biomedical engineering and mechanics; Jennifer Hand, School of Visual Arts; Almas Khan, physics; Yasuko Kumazawa and Tatiana McKagen, modern and classical languages and literatures; Erika Rappold, mathematics; and Stewart Scales, geography.
n Promotion to senior instructor: Diane (Betsy) Bannan, School of Visual Arts; Michael Berg, chemistry; Karen Gallagher, human development and family science; and Karl Precoda, School of Performing Arts.
n Promotion to assistant professor of practice: David Kniola, School of Education.
n Promotion to associate professor of practice: Kimberly Carlson, management; Margaret Ellis, computer science; Matthew James, engineering education; and Gregory Kulczycki, computer science.
n Promotion to professor of practice: Eric Lyon, School of Performing Arts, and Donna Wertalik, marketing.
n Promotion to collegiate assistant professor: Kendall Giles, electrical and computer engineering, and Andrea (Annie) Hesp, modern and classical languages and literatures.
n Promotion to collegiate associate professor: Christopher Arena and Sara Arena, biomedical engineering and mechanics; Josh Iorio, Myers-Lawson School of Construction; James Jewitt, School of Visual Arts; Jane Robertson Evia, statistics; and Anne-Lise Velez, architecture and urban studies.
n Promotion to clinical associate professor: Lara Bartl, Julie Cecere and Michael Nappier, small animal clinical sciences.
n Promotion to clinical professor: Bettibel (Betti) Kreye, School of Education.
n Promotion to research assistant professor: Sun Wook Kim, industrial and systems engineering, and Brentha Thurairajah, electrical and computer engineering.
n Promotion to research associate professor: Bradley Davis and William (Charles) Headley, Hume Center.
n Continued appointment with promotion to associate professor: Samantha Winn, University Libraries.
n Promotion to Extension agent: Kimberly Butterfield, Roanoke County Cooperative Extension; Jason Cooper, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension; Amanda (Mandi) Dolan, Pittsylvania County Cooperative Extension; Brenda (Carol) Haynes, Franklin County Cooperative Extension; Sam Leech, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension; Morgan Martindell, Augusta County Cooperative Extension; and Morgan Paulette, Pulaski County Cooperative Extension.
FINANCIAL
Steven Osborne has been appointed as loan officer at First Bank & Trust Co.
OTHER
John Harvey has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as process and controls engineer.
Leon Vinci has been named a climate ambassador with the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA). In addition, he was recognized as a national climate leader by ecoAmerica.
