EDUCATION
Shaila Mehra has been named assistant dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion of the Virginia Tech College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.
Candace Fitch, professor of practice in the Howard Feiertag Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Feiertag Professor of Practice in Hospitality Leadership by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Michael Fox, director of the Center for Neurobiology Research at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, will transition from his current leadership position into a new role as director of the School of Neuroscience within the Virginia Tech College of Science.
FINANCIAL
Mark Carroll Thackston has been appointed senior vice president and commercial loan officer of First Bank & Trust Co.
MEDICAL
Dr. Robert Trestman, senior vice president and chair of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Carilion Clinic, was recently recognized by the National Alliance on Mental Illness with the 2020 NAMI Exemplary Psychiatrist Award.
OTHER
Beth Christensen has joined the USDA Forest Service as the district ranger for the Eastern Divide Ranger District, headquartered in Blacksburg.
Nadine Hartig of Radford has earned the registered play therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy.
