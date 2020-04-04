Shamar Stewart was appointed assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Frank Shushok Jr. has been named vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech.

Martha (Mollie) Withrow Elder has joined Woods Rogers as part of the medical malpractice defense and health law teams.

Tal Sexton has been named manager of New River Valley Building Supply in Christiansburg, which is owned by The Lester Group.

