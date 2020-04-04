Shamar Stewart was appointed assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Frank Shushok Jr. has been named vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech.
Martha (Mollie) Withrow Elder has joined Woods Rogers as part of the medical malpractice defense and health law teams.
Tal Sexton has been named manager of New River Valley Building Supply in Christiansburg, which is owned by The Lester Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.