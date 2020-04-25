Corey Herd Cassidy has been named executive director of the newly created Academic Success Center at Radford University.
Paul Thomson III of the Thomson Law Firm has been named to the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers list.
Stephanie Scott has been promoted to controller at Richfield Living.
Evan O’Neill has joined the Virginia Cooperative Extension Roanoke Extension staff as extension agent, agriculture and natural resources.
