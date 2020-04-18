EDUCATION
Chang Lu, the Fred W. Bull Professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Chemical Engineering within the College of Engineering, has been elected to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering’s College of Fellows.
LAW
Gentry Locke announced attorneys who were selected for inclusion in the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers listing: Thomas Bondurant Jr., Matthew Broughton, Guy Harbert III, Kevin Holt, Paul Klockenbrink, Brett Marston, Monica Monday, David Paxton, William Rakes, Scott Sexton and Bruce Stockburger. Rising Stars: Andrew Bowman, Charles Calton, Christen Church, Andrew Finnicum and Jonathan Puvak.
OTHER
Jay Dickens has been elected CEO of The Lester Group.
