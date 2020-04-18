Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...CLEAR SKIES, COLD TEMPERATURES AND NEAR CALM WINDS WILL PROMOTE AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LOW TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 32 TO 37 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&