Cathy Underwood has been promoted to senior vice president and regional business unit leader at Branch Builds.
Freedom First Credit Union announced the following have joined the staff: Shon Aguero, chief banking officer, and Gerry Bingeman, vice president of risk management.
Mark Cathey, partner at Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff, has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Virginia Super Lawyers listing.
Dr. Mark Crabtree, managing partner of Martinsville Smiles, has been appointed to the Council on Government Affairs of the American Dental Association.
Tom Borak has been appointed customer experience manager of Inorganic Ventures.
Derek Garland has joined McLeod Enterprises as senior controller.
Samuel Roman Jr. has been appointed chief of the Roanoke Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.