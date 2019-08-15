Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have voluntarily suspended work on the embattled project, three days after a lawsuit raised questions about its impact on endangered species.
In a letter Thursday to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Mountain Valley said the suspension covers “new activities” that could pose a death threat to endangered species or a potential destruction to their habitat.
It was not immediately clear how broad the suspension will be.
About 238 miles of pipe along the 303-mile natural gas pipeline have already been laid, Mountain Valley said in the letter.
On Monday, a group of environmental groups led by the Sierra Club challenged a 2017 opinion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which found there would be no significant harm to five endangered species in the pipeline’s path, including the Roanoke logperch.
They also asked the service to stay a permit, which Mountain Valley cited in its letter to FERC.
"We told you so,” Sierra Club campaign representative Joan Walker said in a statement.
“There's no way to build this dirty, dangerous project in any manner that wouldn't directly threaten endangered species or our clean air and water. MVP should just face reality and make this voluntary suspension permanent.”