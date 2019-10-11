Mountain Valley Pipeline has agreed to pay $2.15 million to resolve a lawsuit by Virginia regulators that accused it of repeatedly violating environmental standards in building its natural gas pipeline.
The agreement, announced Friday by Attorney General Mark Herring, also requires the company to submit to court-ordered and supervised compliance with regulations meant to curb sediment and erosion.
“This consent decree significantly strengthens our ability to ensure MVP is meeting its environmental responsibilities," said David Paylor, director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
"The decree stipulates that MVP will be automatically fined for any violations of the terms of this agreement with the Commonwealth of Virginia, while also imposing a significant fine for past noncompliance."
A lawsuit filed last December by Paylor and the State Water Control Board accused Mountain Valley of violating storm water control measures more than 300 times during the first year of construction of the 303-mile pipeline.
Officials with Mountain Valley, who have earlier blamed the problems on record rainfall, were not immediately available for comment.
