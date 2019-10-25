Ikea

Morgan Olson LLC, a Michigan-based company that produces walk-in van bodies, will establish a new assembly operation in the former Ikea building in Danville.

Morgan Olson LLC, a Michigan-based company that produces walk-in van bodies, will establish a new assembly operation in the former Ikea building in Danville, creating 703 jobs and investing $57.8 million, Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a stop in Danville on Friday.

Owned by J.B. Pondexter & Co. Inc., Morgan Olson is the largest producer of commercial truck bodies and fabricates delivery vans to for UPS and FedEx, among others. The new operation will be a walk-in panel van assembly operation.

The Ikea manufacturing facility, which came to Danville in 2008, is the company's only facility of its kind in the United States. In July, the company announced plans to vacate the building and lay off its workforce of 300 people by December. This new investment from Morgan Olson projects as a gain of 403 jobs.

Morgan Olson will interview everyone from Ikea, Northam said.

