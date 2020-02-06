Women in the Roanoke Valley who would like a midwife to see them through pregnancy but do not want to deliver at home have a new option.
LewisGale Physicians in January began offering the services of three certified nurse midwives who will deliver babies at LewisGale Medical Center.
“The cool thing is we are the first nurse midwives to be attending births in a hospital in either Salem or Roanoke. So it’s a really big step. It’s really amazing,” said Kris Conrad, a certified nurse midwife.
LewisGale CEO Lance Jones said they began discussing the idea of offering more birthing options about six months ago.
“One of the things in talking to the medical staff and listening to our obstetricians is they really felt there was an opportunity for mums that were looking for care by midwives,” he said. “Two types of midwives exist. There are a group that will do home births, and then there is a group that are certainly holistic in their approach but they prefer to do it in a hospital birthing center environment, frankly for safety.”
While midwives are new to LewisGale, its parent company, HCA, has been using them in other hospitals.
“I was part of a program in northern Virginia. We had mums who would travel 70, 80 miles to come to a midwife. So ladies definitely choose to travel,” Jones said.
The Salem hospital delivers just less than a thousand babies a year. Jones expects to see a slight increase with the addition of midwives and with remodeling of the birthing center, which has nine labor and delivery rooms and 17 postpartum rooms.
“One of the hallmarks of midwifery is we try to avoid intervening unless there is a medical reason,” Conrad said. “Some women want a more natural experience. They want to avoid an IV, pain medication or to be more supported during their labor. They want to be out of bed. They want to try hydrotherapy of getting in tubs, or they kind of want a high-touch, low-tech approach to care.”
Conrad, who has a doctorate in nursing, has been a certified nurse midwife for 17 years and had been delivering babies at Carilion New River Valley Hospital.
“We really believe in empowering women and providing them all the information to make the best decision in their care,” Conrad said.
That approach appealed to Meredith White and her husband, Danny, when they met Conrad during a prenatal visit when she was pregnant with now 8-year-old Addie. The plan was that they'd have Conrad with them throughout the delivery but also have the safety net of a hospital.
White brought Addie and her brother, 5-year-old Will, and sisters, 3-year-old Amelia and soon-to-be 2-year-old Abigail, to LewisGale to meet up with Conrad and to talk about the value of having a midwife.
The empty birthing room quickly filled with boundless chatter, swirls of blonde curls and laughter as White joked that she told Conrad she was pregnant with her fourth child even before she told her husband.
White said she does great being pregnant, but not so well with labor and delivery, so she was glad that when her first delivery turned difficult, she was in a hospital with an obstetrician on hand.
“I just really trusted Kris when she said it looked like we had to go for a C-section. I knew she wouldn’t be saying that unless it was necessary,” White said.
Conrad explained to her that even though White didn’t want an epidural, it would be good to go ahead and get it because that way she would be awake for a C-section. White agreed and thinks the medication actually helped her body relax and allowed Conrad and an obstetrician to work together to deliver Addie without surgery.
Without a midwife, White is certain she would have had a C-section.
“It isn’t the end of the world, but I’m very grateful since I went on to have more kids,” she said.
White's second delivery also ran into difficulties when her son’s shoulder became stuck behind her pelvic bone, a complication that can harm both mom and baby.
“When it came time to push, something switched in Kris. It went from this calm labor to something is serious here,” White said. “I knew at the time she switched into a different mode. She gave me great direction in what to do. I wasn’t terrified.”
White said she and her husband joke now about how Conrad’s calm demeanor switched to drill sergeant, with her barking: “Get on your knees.”
White said she followed orders and her son was fine. He was 8 pounds, 10 ounces, a large baby for her. So toward the end of her next two pregnancies, she said Conrad kept careful watch on the size of the babies and they decided together to induce a few days early.
“I didn’t feel pressured. It felt very collaborative,” she said.
Conrad has just started seeing patients in Salem, some, like White, who are following her to Roanoke Valley. Certified nurse midwives also see women who are not pregnant for exams, birth control and other gynecological services.
She expects it be April before she and the other midwives begin taking calls. She said they will gradually build their practice, but it might be some months before they deliver their first LewisGale baby.
