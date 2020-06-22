After months of telehealth, patients can now get back to a (mostly) normal experience with medical practices in the area.
Many practices closed their doors in March due to COVID-19, except to essential or emergency patients. With social distancing precautions, increased sanitation, patient screening and other modifications in place, most medical practices are again available for the everyday patient.
Ron Greer, physical therapist and regional manager for CORA Physical Therapy in Virginia, said things at CORA Roanoke look very similar to pre-pandemic operations.
“I don’t know that the patient would really know any different,” he said.
Greer said staff members wear face masks and are diligent about cleaning and social distancing, but otherwise the practice looks no different — although patients must have their temperature checked and fill out a questionnaire when they arrive.
CORA Roanoke had reduced its hours to three days per week but is now back up to five days.
“It’s nice to see us back to full strength again,” Greer said.
Temperature checks and questionnaires seem to be standard asks of patients at reopening medical practices. Many other precautions are also consistent.
Carilion Clinic’s family medicine practice in Vinton, Vistar Eye Center and Hunting Hills Family Dentistry ask patients to call upon arrival and wait in their car until they can be escorted directly into an exam room.
Carilion is making use of the building’s many doors to avoid crowding in the lobby and waiting room.
Practice manager Dedria Tuck said there are four back doors, and each has been labeled with a different symbol. Staff will tell patients over the phone which door to park near.
The main entrance has been designated for handicapped patients to minimize traffic in the lobby.
“Anyone who can walk up a few stairs can go in a separate entrance,” Tuck said. “We’re blessed to have a building with so many doors.”
The waiting room has been configured so that patients will be 6 feet apart, but Tuck said it won’t be used much. Only patients who don't have phones or who take public transportation will be permitted in the waiting room.
Tuck said radiology is the only service that can’t be conducted in an exam room. Unless the patient needs an x-ray, they will stay in their room for the duration of the visit.
Carilion also has staff safety in mind as each staff member wears a mask and a face shield. There are usually five people at the clinical station, Tuck said, but two have been moved to an old radiology viewing room to maintain distancing.
Dr. Randall Rhea, a family medicine provider at Carilion, said he thinks telehealth is around to stay but he’s excited to see patients face to face again. He said he has been working at the practice for about 35 years.
“At this point, your patients are also friends,” Rhea said. “We have missed our patients. We want you back. Please come back. It’s a great time to come back.”
Rhea said Carilion has focused on communicating with patients about safety.
“It’s safer to come here than the grocery story or the drug store, and patients know that,” he said.
Ursula Hamilton, an optician at Vistar Children’s Eye Center, also said she feels safest at work.
“Honestly I feel safer coming here than being at home,” she said, “because we disinfect everything all the time.”
Eyeglass frames especially are undergoing a lot of sanitation. Kathy Shelton, chief operations officer at Vistar, said frames are sanitized twice a day whether they are tried on or not.
The frames, which patients usually would be able to handle directly, are now locked onto the display and can only be removed by an employee.
Dr. John Facciani said the lower volume of emergency-only patients in the past few months has given the Vistar staff time to develop new safety measures.
He emphasized minimizing risk at the door, where a screener asks CDC-guided questions and takes temperatures before patients can enter. The screener also opens and closes the door for patients.
Shelton said Vistar has hired new employees to be screeners, and they've followed guidelines from the CDC and American Academy of Ophthalmology in developing safety measures.
Hamilton said all Vistar locations are conducting the same safety procedures, but the Children’s Eye Center is especially diligent.
Francesca Gines, a certified ophthalmic assistant, said sanitizing exam room chairs and equipment is nothing new, since they have to worry about the immune systems of children and babies. But in reopening during the pandemic, they are also sanitizing light switches, doorknobs and pens.
On top of sanitizing surfaces, the staff at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry is also attentive to air cleanliness.
Dr. Rich Smith said the building added four or five air purifying units.
Increased precautions are necessary at a dental practice, he said, because patients can not wear a mask during their appointments and dentists work so close to their faces.
“We’re the wearing KN95 or M95 masks and then another mask over it,” Smith said, “and a face shield and a surgical gown or lab coat, because you want something long sleeved, and most of the ladies are wearing surgical caps.”
Smith said Hunting Hills has had two very busy months since reopening for the general public on May 4, seeing between 80 and 110 patients a day.
Office Manager Kristina Bradley said Hunting Hills waited until after the governor lifted restrictions May 1, using the extra days to prepare staff and put protocols into place. They followed guidelines from the CDC and the American Dental Association to develop protocols for proper PPE usage, taking temperatures and admitting patients, she said.
Like many practices, Hunting Hills remained open for emergency patients, meaning the first hurdle had already been jumped. The procedures that practices developed for essential cases during the shutdown are still in place, just on a larger scale. And patient feedback has been positive.
Dr. Hunter Simpson, another dentist at Hunting Hills, said many patients have been vocal about their appreciation.
“They’ve been comfortable coming in,” he said. “They understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”
