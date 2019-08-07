LewisGale Medical Center announced it has constructed a $3 million rooftop helipad.
It replaces a concrete slab built near the hospital when it was constructed in 1972. The project included a three-story elevator to move patients between the helipad and emergency department and operating room.
Patients can now be moved between the helipad and the emergency department and operating room will eliminate the need move patients first in an ambulance.
“The new rooftop helipad at LewisGale Medical Center will enable our patients to receive more expedited care since travel via ambulance can be eliminated between our existing helipad and the emergency room entrance,” said Dr. Steve Pasternak, chief of staff. “This is another way we are able to demonstrate our commitment to exceptional quality care for our patients.”
Lance Jones, CEO and market president of LewisGale Regional Health System, said the medical center continues to expand its services and is seeing an increase in helicopter traffic.
HealthNet, Life-Guard, Wings Air Rescue, Air Evac Lifeteam, Pegasus and Centra One are expected to use the rooftop landing.