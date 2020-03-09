20200305_MET_XGR_BB07

Gov. Ralph Northam, right, walks past a group of medical professionals as he leaves a press conference dealing with state preparations on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) attended by alll cabinet secretaries and a large group of medical professionals that was held in the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, VA Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 BOB BROWN

What do you want to know about coronavirus?

Send us your questions, and we’ll get them answered by local experts and share what we’ve learned here and in an upcoming issue of The Roanoke Times.

Message us on Facebook, or email your questions to news@roanoke.com with “coronavirus question” in the subject line.

In the meantime, we've put together sources of reliable information that you can sort through. 

Tags

Load comments