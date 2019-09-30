blevins

Leanna Blevins was named assistant vice president for health sciences education by Virginia Tech, and will be responsible for integrating undergraduate programs to Tech's health sciences campus in Roanoke.

Virginia Tech has appointed Leanna Blevins to oversee the growth of undergraduate programs in Roanoke.

The expansion of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is part of Tech's plan to grow health sciences in Roanoke and to add a number of undergraduate students to its current mix of mostly graduate students.

As assistant vice president for health sciences education, Blevins will be tasked with integrating undergraduate programs on the health sciences campus and with building partnerships.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Blevins on our team working to build Virginia Tech’s growing health sciences campus and academic programming in Roanoke,” said Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences, and the executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, in a news release.

Blevins also assists in managing Tech’s role in a $23 million project funded by National Institutes for Health in which Tech, Carilion Clinic, the University of Virginia and Inova Health System are working together to quicken the pace of bringing medical discoveries out of the lab and into physician practices.

“Our programming in Roanoke blends traditional academics with hands-on clinical and laboratory research experience,” said Blevins. “This work is typically reserved for graduate students, so expanding our programs to include undergraduate experiential learning opportunities will make our academic programs stand out in unique and positive ways.”

Blevins earned a bachelor's degree from Tech and a doctoral degree in higher education policy from UVa. She has 25 years of experience in higher education, including the past 15 years helping to establish the New College Institute, a collaborative model of postsecondary education for rural Southern Virginia.

