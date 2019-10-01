new flu 112915 health (copy) (copy)

The Salem VA Medical Center is offering drive-through flu vaccines daily in October.

The Salem VA Medical Center on Tuesday opened a month-long drive-through flu clinic.

Flu vaccines will be given out from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. daily by nursing staff in front of Building 1 on the Salem campus. Veterans can opt to receive their flu shots in a primary care clinic during a scheduled appointment.

Veterans must be enrolled in the VA system to receive the vaccine and should bring along their VA ID.

Flu vaccines are also being offered daily at the center’s community based outpatient clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell and Wytheville.

