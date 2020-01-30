United Healthcare plans to hold a virtual job fair Feb. 4 in order to fill 80 customer service coordinator jobs.

All of the positions are at the company's Roanoke office, and are full-time. Employees will have the flexibility to work any 8-hour shift during business hours that are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

The job fair takes place online from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, for job seekers to learn more about the positions and connect with recruiters and hiring managers, the company said.

Those interested in attending, can register in advance at https://uhg.hr/j387c.

New hires will undergo six weeks of paid training, starting as soon as Feb. 24.

