The United Health Foundation has awarded a $1 million grant to the Health Wagon free clinic.
The funding will be used to provide no-cost diagnostic and specialty services, such as mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and dental services, to people living in the six county region that the Health Wagon’s two clinics and two mobile health units.
The announcement was made Thursday morning during a ceremony attended by Virginia Sen. Mark Warner who has been visiting communities this week.
“For nearly four decades, The Health Wagon has provided critical health care services for Virginians,” Warner said in a news release. “This new partnership with the United Health Foundation will increase the reach and scope of the work The Health Wagon is doing to make sure people in southwest Virginia are getting the care they need.”
Teresa Gardner, executive director of the Health Wagon, previously has lamented the lack of diagnostic services for the free clinic’s patients.
“We know from experience that early detection and treatment of disease is vital for improving the health and well-being of the people we serve,” she said in the news release. “We welcome the United Health Foundation’s partnership in expanding life-saving specialty and diagnostic care for thousands of medically underserved individuals and families living in southwest Virginia
Tracy Malone, president of United Health Foundation, said, “Ultimately, our shared goal is to help people live healthier lives and improve the health care experience for patients.”
