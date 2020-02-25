Gazzaley
Courtesy of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC

Can gaming help an aging brain stay sharp?

Neuroscientist Adam Gazzaley believes specially designed video games can help older adults think better. He will talk about his work on Thursday in Roanoke that shows that older adults can exceed multi-tasking levels of 20 year olds when trained with specially designed video games.

Gazzaley is the founder of Neuroscape, a brain research center that brings neuroscientists and video-gaming experts together to develop tools to help people who struggle with focus, memory loss and cognitive functions. His work has been featured in national media. He hosted a PBS special “The Distracted Mind with Dr. Adam Gazzaley.”

His talk will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture series.

As always, the lecture is free. For those who can’t attend, it will be webcast live, archived on YouTube and streamed on FacebookLive.

You can read more about Gazzaley and his work visit the research institute’s website.

Tags

Load comments