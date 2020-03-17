Carilion Clinic will begin on Wednesday postponing all non-essential surgeries and procedures.
“We are facing an unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is incumbent on us to do what is in the best interest for the health and safety of our patients, providers, employees and the public,” spokeswoman Hannah Curtis said in a news release.
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Ned Oliver said during a news conference Tuesday that while the number of cases of confirmed and presumptive cases has risen to 67 statewide, there is still no case in Southwestern Virginia.
"We are now beginning to observe cases of community transmission or community spread," Oliver said. Also, one case involves a resident of a skilled nursing home.
Another 48 tests are pending at state labs, and others at private labs. Virginia is expecting additional test kits today to double its current capacity of 300 to 400 tests. As of noon Tuesday, the health department has received the results for 1,028 tests.
During the news conference, Gov. Ralph Northam urged Virginians to practice social distancing. He said that state would follow federal guidelines and ban gatherings to fewer than 10 people. He asked restaurants to switch to take-out only.
He said he is reluctant to order restaurants to close because 45% of Virginians rely on restaurants for their meals.
Meanwhile, hospital systems continue to prepare for cases. Curtis said patients with surgery or procedures scheduled for the coming weeks should work with their provider to determine the best approach.
Carilion is following the Centers for Disease Control and the American College of Surgeons advice to curtail non-essential procedures as a way to increase capacity and equipment especially in areas already seeing cases of COVID-19.
LewisGale Medical Center has not postponed nonessential surgeries.
"We have well established protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently in our preparations for COVID-19. Part of our response includes balancing our readiness to care for patients with COVID-19 while continuing to make sure the many other patients who depend on our hospitals receive needed and timely care," spokeswoman Nancy May said in a news release.
The Salem VA Medical Center plans later Tuesday to put out an advisory regarding surgeries.
At this time, Ballad Health is continuing elective surgeries.
