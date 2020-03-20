Commonwealth Care of Roanoke is asking people to send cards and letters to its residents so that they continue to have contact with others.

CCR has banned visitors in order to protect its vulnerable, older residents from coming into contact with the virus.

The company said in a news release that its managers and staff wanted the residents and patients to still be connected to their communities. They’ve set a goal for each resident to receive at least one letter or card a week.

It seems like a perfect opportunity for students to practice their writing skills.

CCR offers some suggestions:

  • Send a card with an encouraging message.
  • Have a child draw a picture or write a note.
  • Send a blank puzzle page or positive story from a newspaper or magazine.

Address the mail to:

Radford Health & Rehab Center

700 Randolph St.

Radford, Va 24141

Or

The Woodlands Health & Rehab Center

1000 Fairview Ave.

Clifton Forge, VA 24422

