Roanoke Valley Center for Sight on Thursday opened its newest center in Martinsville.
"No longer will patients have to travel to Roanoke, Lynchburg or Greensboro for their cataract surgery procedure,” said Dr. Chad Albright. “I have been able to help thousands of patients in Martinsville, but they all have had to travel for surgery. Now there is a dedicated surgery center in Martinsville where patients can remain local and still have the same quality of care that is provided in Roanoke."
The Martinsville Center for Sight can provide cataract surgery for people in the community. Albright and Dr. Will Griffeth and Dr. Tad Schoedel will be able to perform up to 30 surgeries a day at the Martinsville center.
Martinsville Center for Sight is owned and managed by Roanoke Valley Center for Sight, which has eye surgery centers in Salem and Roanoke.
