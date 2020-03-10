The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke has canceled all public events in March including Thursday's public lecture and next week's brain school.
Mike Friedlander, vice president for Virginia Tech's Health Sciences and Technology, wrote in a letter to colleagues that brain school was being postponed in "an abundance of caution due to emerging concerns related to COVID-19 infection."
As of Tuesday, five Virginians had tested positive for the virus.
All seminars with speakers from outside the institute along with public lectures and programs have been canceled for March.
Brain school is an annual event in which the public is invited to come for a week of lectures and activities to learn about some of the research conducted in Roanoke. This year's school planned to focus on the development of babies' brains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.