The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine plans to host a Wednesday panel discussion on approaches to treating children born with cleft lips and cleft palates.
Plastic surgeon James Thompson, who is the medical director of Carilion Clinic Cleft and Craniofacial Center, will moderate the annual Delta Dental of Virginia Oral Health Endowed Lecture.
The discussion will start at 5:45 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
Panelists are expected to talk about the diagnosis, treatment and management of these facial deformities with an emphasis on integrated treatment including orthodontics, prosthodontics, speech and occupational therapy.
The panelists are: Emily Doherty, pediatrics and clinical genetics and associate professor of pediatrics; Lee Jones, general dentistry and assistant professor of surgery; Amy Kageals, pediatric speech-language pathology and instructor of pediatrics; Karina Miller, pediatric dentistry; Albert Parulis, oral and maxillofacial surgery; Travis Reeves, pediatric otolaryngology; Amy Rockhill, orthodontics; Jessie Rose, clinical coordinator; and James Thompson, plastic/craniofacial surgery.
The center works with about 200 patients a year who living in Southwest Virginia.
