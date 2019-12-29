One of the biggest health stories in Virginia this year was the expansion of Medicaid that by the end of November was providing health insurance to about 343,000 Virginians who otherwise would not have had coverage.
This probably wouldn't have happened if Virginians living in the coalfields hadn't persuaded their delegate to change his mind. Republican Del. Terry Kilgore came to understand that Medicaid expansion wasn't just government getting bigger, but a way to improve the health and lives of his constituents and to better the prospects for turning around the region's economy.
For the first time, Medicaid became available for working adults who do not have access to affordable health care coverage through an employer and who earn too little in wages to be eligible to purchase an individual policy through the Marketplace exchange.
Until Jan. 1, 2019, in order to qualify for Medicaid, an adult in Virginia had to be very poor and also elderly, disabled or pregnant.
The Affordable Care Act encouraged states to expand Medicaid with the federal government picking up most of the cost. However, until 2018 Virginia’s Republican lawmakers refused to allow it. Then a deal was brokered when Kilgore changed his mind.
A story I wrote explaining why Kilgore swung his vote was not as well read as I thought it might have been. As with much about politics and about health care, it is complicated. And adding to the complexity, Kilgore's epiphany came as he considered whether to allow two competing hospital systems to merge and form a monopoly. If you want to go back and read the story, here’s a link.
If you want the condensed version, here’s an excerpt.
Kilgore’s constituents, especially those involved in health care, used the opportunity to educate him about what it means when people can’t afford to pay for doctor visits. With too few paying patients, fewer doctors can afford to practice in the region, which then causes shortages for people who have insurance. And when people delay getting care, diseases progress and subtract years from their lives and add to the cost of treatment.
“We basically said to him if Medicaid isn’t expanded, more people will suffer. And he said this is a party issue, but then he sat there for a minute and said, ‘Are the kids OK? Are there kids who are hurting because of this policy?’ ” said Wendy Welch, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Graduate Medical Education Consortium. “It was a moment you could see straight into someone’s heart. ‘Are the kids getting taken care of?’ And I’d like to think that was one of those moments when he started believing if a flip could happen that didn’t completely alienate the whole political system in Virginia, that it was a good thing to do.”
Kilgore said he came to understand that “if you don’t have a healthy work force, or health opportunities for individuals to receive treatment, then you aren’t going to be able to recruit businesses or create jobs. You’re not going to be able to convince our children to stay here.”
Lawmakers in 2020 will likely be asked to consider more bills around Medicaid expansion. The deal that allowed for it levied a surcharge on hospital’s to fund Virginia’s share of the cost, but also provided a higher reimbursement rate to the hospitals.
There are still complaints that access to care is still limited as not enough doctors see Medicaid patients. This is mostly because they are reimbursed below costs. Look for debate on a possible remedy during the upcoming General Assembly session.
