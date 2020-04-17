The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on Friday released a video of notable Virginians thanking health care workers and first responders.
The video features short clips of entertainers, politicians and sports figures expressing thanks to all who are caring for COVID-19 patients.
Those who participated include Grammy Award-winning recording artist Tim “Timbaland” Mosley, film and television actress and producer Olivia Wilde, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Gov. Ralph Northam, NCAA champion basketball coach Tony Bennett, former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, NBA champion Ben Wallace, former MLB All-Star David Wright, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.