Optima Health said it will extend until June 30 coverage intended to removed barriers to care during the COVID-19 crisis.
Optima said its members will not be charge co-pays or other costs for network providers and labs for any telehealth visits or any treatment of the coronavirus.
Optima Health is also permitting members to fill prescriptions early, replace 30-day supplies with 90-day supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.