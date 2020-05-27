Deaths in the Roanoke metro area from the coronavirus did double at one point, shooting up from six to 12, but that was at the end of April and attributed to a nursing home outbreak.
A New York Times story on Tuesday, headlined “Five ways to monitor the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.,” pegged Roanoke as No. 2 in the country for having the highest average daily growth rate of deaths under a subhead of “Where outbreaks might come next.”
The chart placed Roanoke’s daily growth rate of deaths at 10%, and said deaths double every 7.6 days.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the response to the pandemic for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said she has no idea where the newspaper got that information.
She and Dr. Thomas Kerkering, professor of infectious diseases at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, wrote a letter to the Times.
They included a chart of their own that shows there hasn’t been a COVID-19 death here since the week ending May 10.
Despite O’Dell’s weekly media briefing on area cases, including one on Tuesday, in which she stated deaths had remained at 21, the Times’ story with the sensational conclusion made the rounds on social media.
Here’s what O’Dell and Kerkering wrote to the Times:
Today's issue (May 26, 2020) contains inaccurate and misleading information on Covid-19 related deaths in Roanoke, Virginia in the on-going series of "Five Ways to Monitor the Coronavirus Outbreak in the U.S."
The Comment section for the article is closed, so it is our desire, through this letter, to give the NYT the accurate data and to caution the reporters on their geography and statistical methodology.
Specifically, Item # 3 "Where Outbreaks Might Come Next"
In the article, the table on the right "Highest Avg Daily Growth Rate of Deaths" (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/04/23/upshot/five-ways-to-monitor-coronavirus-outbreak-us.html), lists Roanoke, Virginia as # 2 in the country and with the deaths doubling every 7.2 days.
This is not the case. There have been 21 deaths since March 16th in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts. These two health districts consist of the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Covington, Virginia, as well as the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Roanoke and Craig. The table below shows the location and number of the deaths by city and county. The graph depicts the week in which these deaths occurred. There is no doubling every 7.2 days and the 21 deaths were not in the last two weeks, but the last 8 weeks.
