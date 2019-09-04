A study released today in the September issue of Health Affairs found that when a hospital emergency room closes in one community, it adversely affects the health of heart attack patients living in a neighboring community.
The study is interesting in light of the closure of the hospital in Lee County where the focus has been on the time and distance residents must travel to get emergency care.The nearest hospital is Lonesome Pine in Big Stone Gap, where 40% of its emergency room patients have Lee County addresses.
Ballad Health is working with Lee County to reopen the hospital next year, but expects to have urgent care services ready this year.
The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute funded a national study to evaluate the impact emergency department openings and closings had on heart attack patients at neighboring hospitals.
“A hospital closure or opening impacts the quality of care that the neighboring hospital can provide to its new patient population,” Nicole Redmond, a medical officer in the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at NHLBI, said in a news release. “Hospital closures stress the healthcare infrastructure, especially if the hospital is already caring for a socially and medically complex patient population and working at full capacity. As a result, such closures may inadvertently increase the health disparities that we are trying to mitigate.”
Researchers combed Medicare data between 2001 to 2013 to look at the treatment and outcome for more than 1 million patients at 3,720 hospitals that had been affected by the closure or opening of a neighboring ER.
The news release said researchers found when a closure increased travel time of 30 minutes or more health outcomes worsened.
The one-year mortality rate increased by 8% and the 30-day readmission rate increased by 6%. The likelihood of the same patients receiving the cardiac procedure declined by 4%.
But when an emergency department opened and reduced driving time by at least 30 minutes, patients in bystander hospitals had a reduction in one-year mortality by 5%. Researchers also found that the likelihood of these patients receiving the cardiac procedure improved by 12%.
“We now have evidence that hospital closures affect other hospitals, and they do so in different ways,” said lead study author Renee Hsia, an emergency physician at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center and a professor of emergency medicine and health policy at the University of California, San Francisco.. “Hospitals that are already crowded will likely be unable to maintain the same quality when a nearby emergency department closes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.