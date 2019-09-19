A law student who led efforts to remove the mental health question from the application to practice law in Virginia will be recognized Sept. 26 by Mental Health America of Virginia.
Gray O’Dwyer will be named advocate champion of the year during the organization’s dinner in Richmond that is billed as a celebration of positive changes for mental health.
Mental Health America of Virginia also plans to announce two new peer support services for trauma recovery and criminal justice.
O’Dwyer is an assistant attorney general working on environmental law. She graduated in 2018 from the University of Richmond’s T.C. Williams School Law. As a third-year law student, she led a student effort to remove the mental health question from the bar application, which was part of the “character and fitness” assessment and contributed to law students not seeking counseling out of concern it would hamper their board admission and career.
O’Dwyer contacted students at other Virginia law schools and led a letter-writing campaign to the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners and the question was changed this year to ask about conduct or behavior that could interfere with the ability to practice law.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are $50 and available through mharv.org.
