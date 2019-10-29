The Community Coalitions of Virginia’s summit on substance use will meet Wednesday in Roanoke against the backdrop of the latest medical examiner’s report that indicates overdose deaths are on the rise again.
The projected increase erases gains made during 2018 when the number of overdose deaths fell for the first time in six years.
Virginia’s medical examiner recently published its quarterly report on fatal drug overdose deaths. Based on trends for the first half of 2019, drug overdoses, mostly attributed to fentanyl, are on 2018’s record-setting pace when 1,536 Virginians died. That same year, 960 Virginians died in motor vehicle crashes and another 1,036 from gunshot.
The report said fentanyl caused or contributed to death in nearly 55% of the cases in 2018 and has been showing up in non-opioid illicit drugs.
Fatal cocaine overdoses increased 11.5% in 2018 over the previous year and fatal methamphetamine overdoses increased 44.3%.
The community coalition summit brings together people across the state to share their work and strategies in preventing and reducing harm from substance use.
