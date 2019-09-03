LewisGale’s Cave Spring ER and the Roanoke County Police Department are hosting a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day on Saturday.

People can drop off unused or expired prescription medication from 9 a.m. to noon at LewisGale's emergency room along Electric Road near Tanglewood Mall.

Opioids in tablets, capsules and patches will be accepted. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

Luanne Rife writes about the businesses, policies, discoveries and inventions that affect the health of people living in southwestern Virginia.

