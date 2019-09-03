LewisGale’s Cave Spring ER and the Roanoke County Police Department are hosting a “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day on Saturday.
People can drop off unused or expired prescription medication from 9 a.m. to noon at LewisGale's emergency room along Electric Road near Tanglewood Mall.
Opioids in tablets, capsules and patches will be accepted. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
